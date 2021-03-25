Easter Dip Goodness (Video Recipe)

(Culinary.net) Easter is about coming together with loved ones, enjoying beautiful spring weather and eating your family’s favorite foods. The kids will be playing, adults will be chatting and all will be patiently waiting for the table to be set.

If you’re visiting and making memories with family and friends you haven’t seen in a while, there are few things better than diving into a marvelous Easter spread.

While eyeing the table, you notice all the colors popping off the dishes. Fruits and veggies make the feast come to life, but a warm Easter dip paired with rolls for dipping is a perfect way to start the festivities.

These Easter Bunny Rolls with Spinach Dip are as eye-catching as they are delicious. Not only will the kids love its shape, but the layers of taste will wow your Easter crowd.

To make this recipe, start by combining a 16-ounce package of frozen spinach, cream cheese and garlic in a skillet. Once heated, add mayonnaise, salt, onion powder, chili powder and Italian seasoning.

Add in Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses then stir until combined.

Next, roll out crescent rolls. Stretch the dough then cut into 24 rolls.

Form the bunny shape and scoop your spinach dip mixture into the center of the bunny and its ears. Sprinkle the spinach dip with mozzarella cheese before baking at 375 F for 18 minutes.

This dish is made for a crowd, served warm and full of cheesy goodness. You can watch as your family dips into the spinach and one-by-one, before you know it, the rolls will have disappeared and the dip will be devoured.

Find more Easter recipes at Culinary.net.

Easter Bunny Rolls with Spinach Dip

Serves: 24

16 ounces frozen spinach, thawed

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

2 crescent roll tubes (8 ounces each)

Heat oven to 375 F. In a skillet, over medium heat, cook spinach, cream cheese, and garlic for 3-4 minutes until cream cheese is melted. Stir in mayonnaise, salt, onion powder, chili powder, pepper and Italian seasoning. Stir in Parmesan cheese and 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese. Cook until cheese is melted. Keep skillet on burner over low heat. Remove dough from tubes. Leaving dough intact, roll and stretch into 18-inch ropes. Cut each rope into 12 pieces for 24 total. On baking sheet with parchment paper, form a bunny head by placing one piece of dough in middle then surrounding it with six more pieces. Use 13 pieces to form round body. Use remaining pieces to form ears on top of head. Scoop hot spinach dip into center. Spoon small portions on each ear. Sprinkle ears and belly with remaining mozzarella cheese. Bake 18 minutes, or until crescent dough is golden brown and thoroughly cooked.

SOURCE: Culinary.net