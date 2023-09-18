East Coast Storms, Gulf Coast Showers

Monday features some sun with plenty of afternoon and evening storms in the East Coast metro area. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in spots. The Gulf Coast will see sun and showers, with the greatest shower chances in the afternoon and evening hours. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 90s.

Tuesday will bring morning showers and then a stormy afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday will feature periods of sun alternating with lots of showers. Some of those showers will hang around into the evening. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will be another day with sun at times and plenty of showers that will last into the evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, lots of showers, and some storms at times. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Both Lee and Margot are now extratropical systems. Lee is on its way to oblivion in the colder waters of the northern Atlantic. Margot is completing its loop east of the Azores and will soon be a remnant low in the middle of the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Nigel is strengthening in the central Atlantic and is forecast to become a hurricane on Monday. While Nigel is expected to reach major hurricane status on Tuesday, its forecast track keeps it well east of Bermuda.

Elsewhere, we’ll keep an eye on a wave that is expected to emerge from the African coast by Wednesday. This feature has a medium chance of becoming a depression as it moves westward. It could potentially threaten portions of the Lesser Antilles early next week.