East Coast Showers on the Breeze In Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
After another very breezy day on Tuesday, Wednesday will feature good sun, some clouds at times, and showers on a brisk breeze in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Wednesday evening.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while a mix of sun and clouds on the breeze will be the story in the east coast metro area.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be sunny with a gentle ocean breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will be another sunny day.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Look for plenty of sun and a few clouds on Saturday.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

