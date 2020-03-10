East Coast Showers on the Breeze In Florida

After another very breezy day on Tuesday, Wednesday will feature good sun, some clouds at times, and showers on a brisk breeze in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Wednesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while a mix of sun and clouds on the breeze will be the story in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be sunny with a gentle ocean breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will be another sunny day. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Look for plenty of sun and a few clouds on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid 80s.