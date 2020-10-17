Earthquake Cake Recipe (Video Recipe)

As the saying goes, chocolate is happiness that you can eat. Make your day instantly brighter by baking some of these delights: Chocolate Mousse Brownies, Instant Pot Chocolate Muffins, and for a healthier option, Keto Chocolate Cheesecake Bites.

Earthquake cake recipe

Earthquake Cake, aside from its name, is a tasty “force” to be reckoned with. Its name originated from the baking process itself because the ingredients tend to move around, and the end result is a swirly and crumbly delight.

It is great for a number of occasions whether during the holiday season or a simple birthday party. You can even pour syrup on top to make it even sweeter and more luscious.

This easy dessert really deserves its name with its astoundingly great mixture of flavors and textures. The sweet chocolate, creamy cream cheese, and sweet coconut are perfect under a blanket of chocolate ganache.

There is so much to love about this dessert. From its look down to its taste, it is one of the most mouthwatering and quickest sweet recipes that you can easily make.

How to make earthquake cake