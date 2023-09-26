Early Showers, Then Storms, Tropics Remain Busy

Tuesday features periods of showers in the morning, followed by afternoon and evening storms. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Broward and Miami-Dade beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, near 90 degrees inland in the East Coast metro area, and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will bring clouds and storms in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see plenty of morning showers and lots of storms in the afternoon and evening. Expect an elevated risk of rip currents on Wednesday and throughout the workweek. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will feature showers in the morning and storms in the afternoon and evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will be another day of early showers, followed by lots of storms in the afternoon and evening. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with plenty of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area, the upper 80s in the Keys, and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe is feeling the effects of wind shear, and it’s not expected to strengthen in the next few days as it begins a turn to the northwest, well east of the Lesser Antilles. The wave that’s approaching the central Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next couple of days as it moves west-northwestward. Computer models indicate it will follow Philippe’s track in the open Atlantic. Finally, a trough in the eastern Gulf of Mexico is moving westward into hostile conditions, so it is not expected to develop.