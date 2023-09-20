Early Showers, Then Lots of Storms, Watching The Tropics

Wednesday features showers and a few storms in spots during the morning. Storms will develop in the afternoon and last into the evening. Heavy rain is possible in some locations. Expect a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will bring some sun and plenty of storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see morning showers and then storms in the afternoon and evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area, near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast, and in the low 90s in the Keys.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and showers in the morning. Storms will move in during the afternoon and linger into the evening. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies and a few storms in the morning, followed by more storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees.

Hurricane Nigel continues its trek through the central Atlantic. Computer models indicate it probably will not become a major hurricane before losing its tropical characteristics in colder waters late this week.

We continue to watch for tropical development in two regions of the Atlantic. One is east of Florida, where a low is expected to form in a couple of days. This feature has a low chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical depression, but it will bring heavy rain to portions of the southeast coast and the Mid-Atlantic states. And a strong wave is forecast to emerge off the African coast at any time. This wave has a high chance of becoming a depression as it moves westward or west-northwestward. We’ll keep an eye on it.