Early Fog, Then Sun and Clouds

Friday features some early fog, followed by a mix of sun and clouds and just the chance of a stray shower in spots. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast on Friday into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the unseasonable mid-80s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds on a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area and the Keys. Look for breezy conditions and gradually diminishing cloud cover along the Gulf Coast. Daylight Saving Time begins very early Sunday morning, so don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour before going to bed on Saturday. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature some sun and plenty of clouds on a brisk breeze. A shower or storm is possible in spots in the east coast metro area and the Keys as a front moves in. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 80s in the Keys, and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Monday morning will see lows in the 60s. The day will see good sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a seasonably mild morning, followed by mostly sunny skies on the mainland and clouds and showers in the Keys. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees.