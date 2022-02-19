Home Weather Early Fog Saturday Then Sun And Clouds Around Florida

Early Fog Saturday Then Sun And Clouds Around Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday starts with fog, and then the day features a nice mix of sun and clouds.  But look for passing showers as well in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Sunday evening.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Presidents Day will feature lots of sun and some clouds at times on an ocean breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be a sunny day around South Florida.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s..

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a nice and sunny late February day.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s again.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

