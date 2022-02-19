Early Fog Saturday Then Sun And Clouds Around Florida

Saturday starts with fog, and then the day features a nice mix of sun and clouds. But look for passing showers as well in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Sunday evening. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Presidents Day will feature lots of sun and some clouds at times on an ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be a sunny day around South Florida. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s..

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a nice and sunny late February day. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s again.