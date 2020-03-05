Early Fog Gives Way to Heat In South Florida

Thursday will start with dense fog along the Gulf Coast and in the interior, while the east coast metro area will see patchy fog. Then the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds. The Gulf Coast will be quite breezy, so look for increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the local beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast and the upper 80s elsewhere.

Some early showers will move in on Friday along with a front. Then we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast and the low 80s in the east coast metro area.

Saturday morning will be quite cool for early March, with lows in the 50s. The day will be sunny and breezy. Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid-70s. Daylight saving time begins early Sunday morning, so remember to set your clocks one hour ahead on Saturday night.

Sunday morning will be cool, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. Then we’ll see very breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Monday will be sunny and breezy. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.