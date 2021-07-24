National Drive-Thru Day on July 24th recognizes an innovation conveniently going strong today. The drive-thru reached its iconic zenith in the 1950s but stayed strong through the 60s, 70s, and beyond. People have enjoyed this service since the 1930s.

There are more than 211,000 fast-food restaurants in the United States.

The drive-thru format was pioneered in the United States for banking services.

Hamburgers sold for just 18 cents at some of the first drive-thru restaurants.

Restaurants, coffee shops, liquor stores, pharmacies, and many more services utilize drive-thrus for quick service.

Although McDonald’s made the drive-thru public, it was Wendy’s who first thought of the idea around 1971.

Drive-thrus led to the installation of cup holders in vehicles

In 1951, the fast-food California-based chain Jack in the Box became the first restaurant to build its presence around the convenience of drive-thru fast food, capitalizing on California’s emerging car culture.

The first drive-thru restaurant, surprisingly not a McDonald’s, started fueling drivers with food in 1947. Located on Route 66 in Springfield, Missouri, at Red’s Giant Hamburg, its run lasted until 1984. Opening its drive-thru lane just a year after Red’s was the original Los Angeles-area In-N-Out Burger.

The longest-running burger drive-thru goes to the original In-N Out Burger. It opened in 1948 in the Los Angeles area.

McDonald’s is a popular chain today, but it didn’t adopt drive-thru access until 1975.

If you happen to drive through a fast-food joint in the early afternoon, you’ll have the easiest, breeziest time getting your food. Think of the window between lunch and dinner — that’s your sweet spot.

If you ask for a specific dipping sauce, you want that specific dipping sauce, right? Well, then get in your coupe and head on over to Chick-fil-A, where they have the most accurate service, nailing 92% of orders.

Burger King: your beefy crowns can't hide the fact that you also have the least accurate service, only successfully filling 82% of orders.

70% of fast food business is sold through drive-thrus

Drive-thrus aren’t just for fast food. Here’s a short rundown of some of the more unusual (read: hilarious) ones: Strip Club Funeral Parlor Prayer Booth Christmas Nativity (Sorry, only seasonally) Contemporary Art Gallery Liquor and Gun Store And, in case all of the rest of those go horribly wrong, a Law Firm.

Smartmart in Memphis, Tennessee. Smartmart is a gas station and automated drive-through convenience store in Memphis, Tennessee. Customers drive up to one of the store’s four ATM-like touchscreen display kiosks to select the items they’d like to buy. Once purchased, a series of conveyor belts and computer-operated dispensers go to work to search and assemble your order, as it spits out your items underneath the kiosk itself.

The Westerville Public Library has been an institution in Westerville, Ohio since it first opened in 1930. And to make things easier for their patrons, the Westerville Public Library opened a drive-thru window in 1999. Now the people of Westerville can reserve items online and pick them up without leaving their cars.

Drive-thru design heavily influences what we order. Those appetizing photos of combo meals are prominently featured on drive-thru menu boards for a reason.

Panera studied drive-thrus for 10 years before opening one.

Chipotle is a drive-thru holdout, and may never give in.

If you feel like your drive-thru experiences are taking longer than they used to, you’re probably correct. In 2019, the average time it would take a customer to get their order from the window was 255 seconds, according to QSR. This was 20 seconds longer than a typical pick-up would take in 2018.

