Do You Really Have To Peel Your Carrots?

With just 25 calories and six carbs, a medium-sized carrot packs a nutritional punch. One carrot provides more than twice the daily requirement of vitamin A, and the veggies are also loaded with beta-carotene.

Along with traditional orange, carrots can also be white, yellow, red or purple. They can be boiled, fried, roasted or steamed; served in salads, soups or stews; mashed for consumption by babies or pets; you can even use them in baked treats. But do you have to peel carrots before you cook or eat them?

The answer depends on several factors, including your personal preference and how you will use them. There are situations when you don’t need to scrape off the vegetable’s skin at all, and then there are instances when it might be best to do so. Learn about when you can skip the peeling and when you might want to go ahead and strip your carrots.

Do You Have to Peel Carrots When Snacking?

Did your grandmother ever tell you that more of the nutrients of carrots are in the skin? While that isn’t exactly accurate, there might be some benefit to eating raw carrots without peeling them.

According to researchers from Tuft University’s Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, removing the peel does reduce the amount of phytonutrients and some vitamins and minerals — but leaves plenty of nutrition behind.

However, scrubbing off the outer layers of skin has the same effect. Carrot skin can have a bitter taste, so some people prefer to peel them before crunching away. Of course, it is essential to clean them well before eating, whether you peel them or not.