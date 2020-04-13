Do You Need To Be Tested For COVID-19? Self-Assess First (Video)

“Our team developed the Mayo Clinic self-assessment tool. It is being used to help our consumers and patients determine if they should seek testing,” says Dr. Sandhya Pruthi, an internal medicine physician and chief medical editor for mayoclinic.org.

“It’s really a very simple, easily accessible tool that allows you to answer some questions about symptoms that you are having. Then it will take you to the next level, depending on the severity of your symptoms, and provide guidance on what you should do next in terms of maybe contacting your doctor, going on to being seen for testing, or even going into an emergency room,” says Dr. Pruthi.

View the online guide for the Mayo Clinic self-assessment tool.

The Mayo Clinic COVID-19 self-assessment tool is available for people inside the U.S, and is not meant to take the place of consultation with your health care provider or diagnose or treat conditions.

“The self-assessment tool does caution users that if they’re having a health emergency, they should seek immediate medical assistance,” says Dr. Pruthi. “At Mayo Clinic, we are delivering trusted and accessible health information to our patients and consumers to provide health information and care when and where, and how, people wish to access it.”

Symptoms for COVID-19 include:

Fever of 100.5 F or above

New cough

New chills

New muscle aches

Sore throat

Diarrhea

New loss of smell or taste or change in taste

If you have emergency COVID-19 signs and symptoms, such as trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure, confusion, or blue lips or face, seek medical care immediately.