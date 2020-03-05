Do You Need an Air Purifier or Humidifier?

Do you know? Approximately 14,000 liters of air pass through our respiratory systems each day. And when it comes to drinking water, the intake is just two liters daily, on average.

So, which of the two is more important; air or water? Air, obviously.

While you cannot drink dirty, contaminated water, how come you can inhale volumes of polluted and contaminated air inside of your house?

In today’s busy world, a small percentage of people pay attention to the kind of air they breathe. Meanwhile, lots of people seem to wait for things to go horribly wrong.

So, how can you solve this problem? That’s simple; use an air-cleansing tool – an air purifier or humidifier – and keep your indoor air clean and fresh. You can learn more about the differences between both here.

Why Use Air Purifier or Humidifier

The indoor air quality, in many places around the world, has become so concerning that people living indoors often catch infections and allergies. This happens more often in winter because people tend to spend more time indoors.

Therefore, maintaining a high quality of the indoor air through these anti-pollutants has become inevitable. If you don’t, your safety and health can suffer.

If you have kids at home, you should think seriously about these items because they prevent pollutants and germs, thus reduce the possibilities of viral and bacterial infections.

Whether it is an air purifier or a humidifier, both have a positive and refreshing effect on the indoor atmosphere. Each serves a specific purpose with potential advantages. Depending upon the conditions, most people who use air-cleansing systems have air purifiers, some of them use humidifiers, while others have both.

But, what exactly are they supposed to purchase? Which has the best quality? Which of the two offers more benefits? This article has all the information.

Air Purifiers

The Mechanism

Air purifiers operate by using electric fans, which pull in the dust, clean it, and then, force out a cleaner, fresher air.

Many air purifiers depend on filters, although they aren’t the only ones available. These filter-based purifiers feature interchangeable filter parts to trap dust and dirt particles.

So, it’s easier to grab anything swirling around in the air by means of air purifiers. They eliminate dust, mites, and pollen, etc., and cleanse the air inside.

What makes these air purifiers vitally important for use indoors? Skin infections, asthma, allergic reactions, and sneezing happen to be consequences of bad IAQ (Indoor Air Quality) and these air purifiers can help you remove those pollutants from the indoor environment.

When You Should Use Air Purifiers

Health experts strongly recommend these air-cleaning tools for the rooms of asthma patients. These use filters for the elimination of airborne contaminants, thereby making it easier for such patients to breathe. As a result, these tend to reduce the reliance on medication.

Several warning signals can lead you to have these helpful tools. Some of these includes:

Allergic reactions

Stale or musty air, or an environment filled with dust

Severe medical conditions – (COPD) or emphysema

Viral infections becoming common

Continuous snoring – contaminants can trigger your respiratory system causing congestion

This particular air-cleaning device can assist you in eradicating such problems. But, keep in mind, there are several different types. Choose the air purifier that meets all your requirements. For example; you can choose an air-purifying device that has an ability to filter dirt, cigarette smoke, and pollen.

Should You Get a Humidifier?

Ever woke up feeling suffocated? This happens when your breathing pattern gets hindered by dry air. In this type of situation, you should go for a humidifier.

A humidifier maintains the moisture in the air and helps keep your nasal passage and throat free from dryness. Humidifiers also keep your house free from contaminants. Now, you’d have a good idea when you should use these moisture-balancing devices.

Humidifiers offer great protection to everyone, especially toddlers and infants. And they’re ideal for asthma patients during winter and autumn.

These devices help maintain the indoor humidity level above 45%, not to mention the basic function of air-cleansing.

Symptoms

If you observe these symptoms at your home, better install a humidifier:

Sore throat, chronic colds, sore, allergies, and respiratory problems

Frequent bleeding of the nose

Excessive snoring in the night

Dry skin, dry lips, and dry hair.

Conclusion

You could use an air purifier, a humidifier, or both, depending on your requirements. However, it would be better to understand the indoor atmosphere to make the right decision.

The guidelines above will surely help you identify the symptoms and decide whether you should choose an air purifier or humidifier for a clean, tidy, and refreshing air.