Do You Need A Warranty For A Used Car?

Shopping used is a smart way to save on your car, and if you stay on top of repairs, a used car can make a sound investment.

This is especially true when a used car is protected by a warranty. Used car warranties can keep your car covered for specific maintenance and repairs and needs until it reaches a predetermined mileage or age.

This article will go over what a used car warranty is, what they cover, and how much they typically cost. Also, listed are some of the best extended used car warranties.

What Is a Used Car Warranty?

A used car warranty is a form of extended warranty. Extended warranties are warranties you buy to cover your car beyond the initial factory warranty. Factory warranties are the original warranties that come with a new car and cover any unexpected problems.

You should always check for remaining factory warranty coverage when purchasing a used vehicle. Likely, you will need coverage for some parts or the entire vehicle, which is where a used car warranty will help.

Used car warranties inevitably save you money and hassle. When your car breaks down, you take it to a licensed mechanic who works with your warranty provider to provide the care you need at an agreeable cost. If your warranty covers the required work, the provider will pay the shop minus whatever your deductible is.

When shopping for used warranties, you have third-party providers and the car’s manufacturer. Typically, third-party providers provide more options. Most extended warranty companies let you pick the exact coverage you need at any point in your vehicle’s life for as long as you want.

They are much more flexible than most manufacturer coverage options. That said, you still want to check with the manufacturer about its extended warranty options in case they offer something that suits your budget and needs.

What Do Used Car Warranties Cover?

Used car warranties come in all shapes and sizes. They usually cover sturdier components. Almost none cover routine maintenance like new wipers and motor oil. Used car warranties tend to fall into one or a few of the following categories:

Corrosion: When a used car warranty covers corrosion, it means it pays for rust-related costs.

When a used car warranty covers corrosion, it means it pays for rust-related costs. Powertrain: Many used car warranties cover the powertrain, which consists of your drive axle, transmission, and engine.

Many used car warranties cover the powertrain, which consists of your drive axle, transmission, and engine. Drivetrain: Drivetrain coverage is the same as powertrain coverage, except it does not cover the engine.

Drivetrain coverage is the same as powertrain coverage, except it does not cover the engine. Bumper-to-bumper: The most extensive option, bumper-to-bumper coverage covers the entire car or most of it. Read the fine print on bumper-to-bumper warranties for the list of exclusions.

What Will It Cost You?

Every used car warranty provider gives its customers different costs of repair. Many factors go into calculating your cost. The same provider’s coverage will change its price based on the car’s specifications and your location. You can also adjust the cost of your coverage by agreeing to a different length of coverage or changing the deductible price.

Most used warranty options range from $1,500 to $4,000. The difference in cost makes sense when you think about the different types of warranty coverage mentioned earlier. Bumper-to-bumper coverage costs more than powertrain coverage, which in turn costs more than drivetrain coverage.

Also, do not worry about what seems like a high cost. The price of your used car warranty will spread over the length of the contract or some part of it. Many used car warranty providers have you pay in easy monthly installments for the first two to four years of coverage until you have paid the entire cost.

The Best Used Car Warranties

You might want to get a quote from several for your car specifically to compare rates and coverage.

Endurance

Endurance provides comprehensive used car warranties of up to 200,000 miles, and the company covers vehicles with up to 150,000 miles already on the dash. The company is a direct warranty provider, handling all claims directly and cutting costs to its customers. Endurance is best for customers that want the most coverage.

CARCHEX

If your drive a heavily used car, you might want to go with CARCHEX since the provider covers vehicles with up to 250,000 miles. There are many choices, including the Gold Plan powertrain coverage for cars with over 60,000 miles. This plan also covers the brakes and steering system.

Protect My Car

Protect My Car provides basic corrosion coverage, bumper-to-bumper coverage, and maintenance plans. As one of the few used car warranties that can save you money on covered routine maintenance, the company is worth a look.

If you are looking for a used car or own one, you do not have to feel bogged down by repairs and maintenance. Used car warranties are an easy way to manage to pay to keep your car in operating condition.