Do You Know Where The Term ‘Happy Hour” Came From?

There is a period during the day when joy, that draught of liquid happiness, can be bought at a discount. Every bar in the world honors it, and every patron waits for it to enjoy their drinks with the knowledge of a purse not quite so much lighter as it might have been otherwise.

In the best of establishments, the name itself is a misnomer, as it lasts for two or more, giving us all a chance to find that joy for a pittance. Happy Hour Day celebrates this time and the moments of pure bliss it brings to its patrons.

1599 – You can thank Shakespeare for the name. In 1599, Henry V, King Henry said, “Therefore, my lords, omit no happy hour that may give furtherance to our expedition,” which translates: “My dudes, let’s not skimp on any good times that could help us get to where we’re going.”

1913 – The US Navy begins celebrating “Happy Hour,” an evening celebration filled with alcohol, dancing and onboard boxing.

1920s – With alcohol outlawed, folks began drinking before dinner, when the effects of having a cocktail were less conspicuous.

1940s-1950s – With the economy booming after WWII, businesses capitalized on the population’s newfound wealth with drink discounts to attract customers.

1959 – Over the years, the term became more about drinking than entertaining. According to a 1959 Saturday Evening Post article detailing the lives of government contractors and military personnel in the Caribbean, it was a term used for afternoon drinks in a bar.

1961 – According to the Oxford English Dictionary, a 1961 article in the Providence Journal sparked wide use of the term, when it referred to some Newport cops and their “happy hour at the cocktail bar.”

1984 – On December 11, 1984, Massachusetts became the first state to ban happy hours. there is a law that disallows the sale of reduced-price alcoholic beverages during a specified time period. That’s what they mean by “banning happy hour.” Several other states made similar laws.

The weekly entertainment program called “Happy Hour” was created aboard the USS Arkansas to help relieve the boredom of being at sea. There were a variety of activities during this time, including boxing and wrestling matches, music, and dancing.

These programs grew more and more popular and by the end of World War I, “Happy Hours” were being held throughout the entire Navy.

According to a 2014 study done by American Express and Technomic, 59% of happy-hour attendees prefer domestic beer. On the other hand, only 9% reported preferring whatever beer was cheapest.

Happy Hour is Illegal in Eight States: Massachusetts, Alaska, Indiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont.

According to Nielsen: U.S. bars and restaurants generate 60.5% of their average weekly sales from Happy Hour—just 15 hours of the total business week. The average happy hour check in the U.S. is $68.99 (after discounts), including food and drinks, which is $8 more than the average check during other daypart occasions.

Nielsen data shows that Wednesday Happy Hour traffic is an average of 23.9% higher than other weekdays. This makes Wednesday’s Happy Hour the fourth most valuable day part for bars and restaurants, with the same daypart for Saturday and Friday coming in first and second place, respectively.

Sources:

Days of the Year

Thrillist

Hubspot

Nielsen

Tacos and Beer

Cork Dining

National Today