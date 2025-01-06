‘Dinosaur Highway’ From 166 Million Years Ago Is Unearthed (Video)

By Leo Sands
“For something of this scale to have been preserved for so long, giving us a snapshot of what tropical Oxfordshire looked like 166 million years ago — when these animals were just going about their day — it’s pretty special,” said Kirsty Edgar, a professor of micropaleontology at the University of Birmingham in England who helped lead the excavation.
Experts from the Universities of Oxford and Birmingham counted four sets of extensive tracks at the site left by sauropod dinosaurs, most likely four Cetiosaurus — long-necked herbivores — the biggest of which measured 60 feet in length. A fifth set of tracks was left, they believe, by a Megalosaurus, a 30-foot carnivorous theropod with distinctive three-toed claws that typically weighed over two British tonnes, equivalent to an SUV.
