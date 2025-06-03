Diagnosis: Checking The Pulse Of Florida Health Care News And Policy

___

— Top nurses —

The Florida Health Care Association recognized some of the top long-term care nurses in the state with an awards ceremony held during its annual Nurse Leadership Program in Bonita Springs.

FHCA said the nurses recognized at the 2025 Excellence in Long Term Care Nursing Award Ceremony “embody FHCA’s mission to provide the highest quality of care to long-term care residents across the state.”

“Each of our 2025 award winners demonstrates a commitment to long-term care nursing that exemplifies why Florida is the gold standard when it comes to high-quality care,” FHCA CEO Emmett Reed said in a press release.

“We are delighted to honor these outstanding caregivers for their leadership in quality outcomes, mentorship of fellow nurses, and compassion for the residents entrusted to their care.”

The honorees:

— Jody Wakelee, the Director of Nursing at Okeechobee Health Care Facility, for Nurse Administrator of the Year.

— Shana Myer of Aspire at Ridge Haven for Registered Nurse of the Year.

— Jazzmyne Davis of Hillside Health and Rehabilitation Center for Licensed Practical Nurse of the Year.

— Gloria Bellamy of Community Convalescent Center for Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year.

— Amanda Justice of Crestview Rehabilitation Center for Rising Star in Long Term Care Nursing.

Excellence in Long Term Care Nursing Awards honorees are nominated by FHCA-member skilled nursing and assisted living centers from across Florida. FHCA said the awards “recognize exceptional caregivers in long-term care for their outstanding service, leadership and innovative approaches to support their centers with delivering the highest quality of care to residents.”

— Centers of Excellence —

The National Blood Clot Alliance recently designated AdventHealth Palm Coast and AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway as NBCA Venous Thromboembolism Centers of Excellence.

The hospitals are the first in both the AdventHealth system and Northeast Florida to receive the designation, which recognizes hospitals for “their commitment to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of blood clots.” The NBCA COE program aims to improve outcomes and save lives by partnering with institutions that embrace innovative, evidence-based, and patient-focused strategies to prevent and treat VTE.

“I am immensely proud of the work we have done in VTE treatment and intervention, and very grateful for the recognition that this COE represents,” said Dr. Arkadiy Kheyfits, Interventional Radiologist at AdventHealth Palm Coast and Palm Coast Parkway.” I believe AdventHealth Palm Coast and Palm Coast Parkway are leaders in this space, and I am excited to continue improving our care and prevention pathways.”

Venous thromboembolism (VTE), which includes deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, is a significant public health concern in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 900,000 people in the U.S. are affected by VTE each year, and as many as 100,000 die as a result.

As NBCA VTE Centers of Excellence, both AdventHealth Palm Coast campuses join a growing network of leading institutions recognized for advancing VTE care through clinical excellence, innovation, and a commitment to education and prevention. The network includes distinguished centers such as Corewell Health West Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

“NBCA VTE Centers of Excellence are setting a new standard in how we approach VTE — from acute management to long-term prevention,” said Erin VanDyke, Vice President of the NBCA COE Program. “The teams at AdventHealth Palm Coast and Palm Coast Parkway exemplify the mission of this program through their multidisciplinary collaboration, dedication to best practices, and focus on patient outcomes. We are proud to welcome them as the first designated Centers of Excellence in both the AdventHealth system and Northeast Florida.”

— First of its kind —

Last week, Dr. Ben Kirbo of Southeastern Plastic Surgery became the first plastic surgeon in the state to implant the Mentor MemoryGel Enhance Breast Implant.

The Mentor MemoryGel Enhance Breast Implant is one of the first-to-market options for women with larger breasts seeking implant-based reconstruction following a mastectomy.

Mentor claims MemoryGel Enhance is the only breast implant explicitly designed for women with larger body frames or breast sizes undergoing reconstruction and revision reconstruction. Per the company, the implant meets the needs of an estimated 15% of patients who previously lacked appropriately sized options.

Additionally, the company stated that MemoryGel Enhance enables surgeons to match implant selection more closely to patient anatomy, helping more women achieve results that feel right for them physically, emotionally, and aesthetically.

“At Southeastern Plastic Surgery, we’re committed to staying at the forefront of innovation for both our reconstruction and cosmetic patients — continually bringing our patients the most advanced surgical techniques and technologies available,” Kirbo said. “Southeastern Plastic Surgery is here to support the breast cancer reconstruction patient’s journey with the care and expertise that they deserve.”

— ICYMI —

“‘There simply isn’t enough justice to go around’: Controversial ‘free kill’ law to survive with Governor’s veto” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Following through on his mid-May vow to do so, Gov. Ron DeSantis has blocked bipartisan legislation that would have repealed a decades-old Florida law that critics derisively dubbed “free kill.” In a letter to House Speaker Daniel Perez, DeSantis confirmed he vetoed the measure, maintaining the state’s existing prohibition on lawsuits by unmarried adults over 25 and their parents from suing for pain and suffering due to a wrongful death caused by medical malpractice. He framed his decision as one based on financial impact, keeping Florida attractive to doctors and maintaining the state’s level of health care as its insurance market stabilizes. Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo agreed, calling the Governor’s veto “the right thing to do.” … “The issue of justice, legal justice, economic damages, non-economic damages — there simply isn’t enough justice to go around and have the system be able to stand up on its two feet,” Ladapo said.

“Ex-head of Jackson Health’s fundraising arm is accused of pocketing more than $1 million: feds” via Charles Rabin and Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — A federal grand jury in Miami handed up the indictment last week, saying that as Jackson Health Foundation’s COO for the past decade, Charmaine Gatlin signed off on millions of dollars of “false” invoices submitted by contractors for goods and services that were not provided to the foundation. She authorized using foundation funds to pay an audiovisual firm, a store that sold designer goods, and an event planning company that created videos, a website and other services for a family member’s softball team, the indictment says. She also paid a golf cart vendor to build a showy personal ride for her. “In all, Gatlin caused the foundation to pay at least $3.6 million for such false and fraudulent invoices,” according to the indictment, noting she received about one-third of that sum in kickbacks from the contractors.

“Florida SNAP recipients express fears about Trump tax bill’s cuts to food assistance” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix — Here are some of the consequences that will follow if Congress cuts a key federal nutrition program, as proposed in the U.S. House’s version of Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.” “I won’t be able to get healthy foods like I am right now, as I have health issues,” said Peggy Shannon, 70, who lives in a senior rental apartment complex, whose only other income comes from her monthly Social Security check. “The SNAP program helps provide all of that for me,” said Shannon, who described becoming “very depressed” upon learning of the potential cuts to the program, which still must go through the U.S. Senate before becoming law.

“Disease-tracking chart returns: Measles, mpox, hepatitis surveillance now available” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the Orlando Sentinel — Disease-tracking information in Florida is available again, allowing residents to learn about outbreaks in their county once more. Florida Department of Health surveillance data, which previously made public the number of current cases of each vaccine-preventable disease by county, had been removed from the state website for several months. The removal came shortly after reports in March of a measles case emerging in Miami. Measles is among the most contagious diseases in the world, and case counts in the United States are spiking, with more than 1,000 reported in 2025. Florida’s chart, which contains current trends for communicable diseases, has long been relied upon by public health researchers and medical professionals for tracking purposes. It includes up-to-date information on outbreaks in Florida, such as measles, mpox and hepatitis A.

— RULES —

The Board of Osteopathic Medicine’s final rule regarding continuing education for biennial renewal for osteopathic physicians (64B15-13.001) went into effect June 1. More here.

The Board of Dentistry’s rule regarding prescriptions for the services of a dental hygienist (64B5-9.010) went into effect May 29. More here.

The Board of Podiatric Medicine has proposed a rule amendment regarding board approval of continuing education programs (64B18-17.002). More here.

