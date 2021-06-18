Device Makers Have Funneled Billions To Orthopedic Surgeons Who Use Their Products

By Fred Schulte and Elizabeth Lucas, Kaiser Health News

Hollywood orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kingsley R. Chin was little more than a decade out of Harvard Medical School when sales of his spine surgical implants took off.

Chin has patented more than 40 pieces of such hardware, including doughnut-shaped plastic cages, titanium screws and other products used to repair spines — generating $100 million for his company SpineFrontier, according to government officials.

Yet SpineFrontier’s success arose not from the quality of its goods, these officials say, but because it paid kickbacks to surgeons who agreed to implant the highly profitable devices in hundreds of patients.