Developed In 1958 Ramen Noodles Were Called The Greatest Japanese Food Invention Of The 20th Century

October 6th and National Noodle Day recognizes oodles of noodles just in time for National Pasta Month! What style do you prefer?
- The word noodle derives from the German word nudel.
- Found in regions all over the world, noodles are made from a variety of flours. In Asian cuisine, root vegetables, such as yams and potatoes, beans, rice, wheat, and buckwheat are all found in a wide assortment of noodles. Europeans make most of their pasta from durum or semolina flour, though potato noodles a enjoyed as well.
- In 2002, archaeologists along the Yellow River in China found an earthenware bowl containing some 4000-year-old noodles which had been well preserved.
- Australians consume more than 18 million kilograms (39.7 million pounds) of noodles every year – that’s almost one kilogram (2.2 pounds) per person!
- In Japan, it is considered good form to loudly slurp your noodles as a way of telling your host that you are enjoying the meal.
- Noodles symbolize longevity in China.
- Noodles have been created from flour and water since 1000BC and today they are more popular than ever.
- It was believed that noodles were first made from millet, a kind of cereal grain in China, at around 2000 B.C. Later it was found out that noodles originated from a desert region in Central Asia, the Tarim Basin in China’s Xinjian province.
- Wheat noodles in Japan (udon) were adapted from a Chinese recipe by a Buddhist monk as early as the 9th century.
- Instant noodles may be considered as an inexpensive food item today, but the fact is that they were once sold as a luxury item.
- Although originated in China, the first instant ramen noodle was created in Japan.
- Japan’s Nissin Food, in 1958, took Chinese wheat noodles, added a few more ingredients and brought ramen came into existence. This invention was described as the greatest Japanese food invention of the 20th century
- It would cost you only about $140 a year if you ate ramen for every meal.
- By federal law, a noodle must contain 5.5 percent egg solids to be called a noodle.
- The first noodles ever consumed in space were instant ramen noodles.
- Ramen is the Japanese word for Chinese “lo mein.”
- There’s a whole museum in Yokohama, Japan dedicated to Cup Noodles.
- Pho is pronounced ‘fuh’ not ‘foh’. Contrary to its spelling, the Vietnamese beef noodle soup is pronounced ‘fuh’ as the dish was influenced by French colonies, and the name was derived from the French dish “pot-au-feu”.
