DeSantis Removed Tampa’s Top Prosecutor For ‘Defiance’ On Abortion Law, But Not Broward Sheriff Tony For Outspoken Opposition To Anti-Riot Law

By Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org

When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.

“As a result of his open and notorious repudiation and nullification of Florida law, as well as his blatant defiance of the Florida Legislature, Warren can no longer be trusted to fulfill his oath of office and his duty to see that Florida law is faithfully executed,” says DeSantis’s Aug. 4 executive order removing Warren as Hillsborough County’s top prosecutor.

Yet DeSantis did not act last year after Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony showed similar public defiance about enforcing the anti-riot law enacted in the wake of nationwide protests demanding justice following the 2020 deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, KY at the hands of police.

