DeSantis Looking To Oust Sheriff Gregory Tony? He Gets To Replace Him If He Waits Til After September 5th

By Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org

There’s an interesting date on next month’s calendar that’s making the rounds in Broward and Tallahassee.

September 5th is supposedly the big day. It marks the date when Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony will have exactly 28 months remaining in his four-year term.

Why is that interesting or even noteworthy? Because of the confluence of speculation that Gov. Ron DeSantis, lately in a “remove and replace” mode, wants to oust the embattled Tony from office and is waiting until after that date to use his executive authority to do it.

If DeSantis truly wants to get rid of Tony, why the wait? Under the law, Tony’s removal on or before September 5th would result in a special election to replace him. After that date, the governor acquires the power to fill the vacancy he’d be creating – as he did last week with four hapless Democrats on Broward’s School Board, all women, whom he suspended and replaced with Republican men following the release of a critical grand jury report.

