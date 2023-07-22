Dangerous Heat This Weekend

Saturday features more dangerous heat and sunny but hazy skies. Some storms will develop in the mid-afternoon, but they won’t cool us off for long. The heat advisory remains in effect until at least Sunday evening — and it’s likely that all or part of South Florida will be under an excessive heat warning on Saturday and/or Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-90s right at the coasts and in the Keys — but it will reach the upper 90s elsewhere in South Florida. These are brutal and potentially life-threatening conditions. Stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring a mix of hazy and hot sun, some clouds, and a few mainly afternoon storms as our seemingly endless heat wave continues. The heat advisory continues at least until Sunday evening. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s — so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Monday will feature a mostly sunny and hot morning with some storms developing in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Tuesday will be sunny and hot with storms developing in the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and plenty of storms. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-90s.

In the tropics, we’re continuing to watch a wave that’s now in the central Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a medium chance of becoming a depression as it moves in the direction of the Lesser Antilles. And Tropical Storm Don continues to wander in the middle of the Atlantic.. Don is forecast to weaken, starting in the next day or so, and finally dissipate early in the workweek.