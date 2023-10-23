National Croc Day sneaks up on us every October 23. Crocs are making a big comeback, everywhere from college campuses to fashion runways, celebrity feet to the comedy stage. And why not? They’re versatile, vibrant, and most of all, comfortable.

2002 – Crocs were originally designed as a boating shoe. The “Beach” design launched in 2002 at a perfect event, the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.

2002 – Crocs began gaining a following in the demographic of middle school and high school students in the US.

2007 – George W. Bush sported a Crocs-with-socks combo. Later, Michelle Obama (and daughters) wore them as well.

2008 – The “Ace” is produced after Croc acquires Bite Footwear.

2018 – High heel Crocs fly off the shelf.

2018 – A Florida high school senior asked Crocs to supply a pair of its white foam shoes for her and all of her female classmates in exchange for 2,018 retweets.

2018 – Alife is another collaborator who, in 2018, created the Crocs shoes with built-in socks.

2020 – In a unique twist, designer Liberty London cooperated with Crocs in 2020 to create a pink patterned Croc shoe that was wrapped in a silk scarf.

2020 – Balenciaga produced a black, platform Croc shoe with metal bolts and screw studs around the sole, retailing at a whopping $925.

The shoes were such a hit that 200 sold that day in 2002.

Crocs are an international phenomenon selling in over 90 countries worldwide.

Why Crocs? The makers of Crocs saw that the tops of the shoes resemble crocodile snouts.

High-fashion brand Balenciaga released an $850 Croc-inspired platform that completely sold out.

“Crocs! The Musical” recently debuted at the New York Theater Festival.

There are exactly 13 holes in each pair of Crocs. Whether you’re looking at a pair of kids’ Crocs or men’s size 15 Crocs, each pair has 13 holes on the top of the shoe. But they aren’t just there for aesthetics. The holes serve as ventilation and let out excess moisture to keep the shoes fresh.

Sheri Schmelzer and her husband Rich started Jibbitz in 2005 after Sheri became inspired to decorate her kids’ Crocs with faux flowers and charms. The business soon took off as a way to personalize the popular comfort-first shoes. Crocs took notice and acquired the company in 2006 for $10 million, with another $10 million promised if the sister company met earning goals. Now some 15 years later, Jibbitz charms are still a major part of the Crocs empire.

Crocs has sold more than 720 million pairs of shoes since its inception.

Crocs is one of the top 10 non-athletic footwear brands in the world.

