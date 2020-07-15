Created In 1920, Gummy Bears Didn’t Come To The USA Until 1982, A Year AFTER The Gummy Worm

Created In 1920, Gummy Bears Didn’t Come To The USA Until 1982,...

You know what the best bait for fishing for people with a sweet tooth is? If you guessed the gummy worm, you’re in the right place with the right sense of humor. Gummy candies have been around a while, but nothing strikes our fancy like a rich chocolate brownie topped with green frosting and a gummy work sticking out of it. But honestly, we’re happy to have them right out of the bag. Gummy Worm Day celebrates these stretchy, stringy, gummy, delicious treats.

Gummy Worms are one of the best-selling candies of all time

Gummi Bears were the original Gummi candy created by Hans Riegel, who started the Haribo company in 1920.

His company, HARIBO, is an abbreviation of “Hans Riegel Bonn.”

Hans Reigel made the first examples of the gummy bears after being inspired by a circus.

The Haribo recipe for gummies is a closely guarded secret, but a simple web search will unearth dozens of alternate recipes for homemade gummy treats.

Haribo, the leading manufacturer of Gummy Bears, first gummy bear, was made out of licorice and called “dancing bears.” It wasn’t until after World War II that the popular bear-shaped, gelatin-based colorful gummy treats were invented.

America didn’t get a taste of gummi bears until 1982, when Haribo opened up its American factory in Baltimore.

Trolli, another German confectioner, finding huge successes in the American market, introduced a gummy “worm” a year earlier—a candy designed to both intrigue kids and gross out their parents.

The Guinness Book of World Records lists the largest gummy bear in recorded history as an 81-pound, 3-ounce gummy bear that stood two feet tall and two feet wide. A Sunday school class teamed up with a restaurant in San Antonio, Texas in 2011 to create the sugary behemoth.

The green ones are STRAWBERRY FLAVORED! Unless they’re Trolli brand, then they’re lime.

You can make vodka shots out of them.

Adventures of the Gummi Bears was Disney’s first major serialized, animated TV series. Popular legend says Disney CEO Michael Eisner came up the was Disney’s first major serialized, animated TV series. Popular legend says Disney CEO Michael Eisner came up the idea when his son requested the candies one day.

The Gummy Bear Song has more than 45 million views on YouTube. https://youtu.be/mB1PuesGGBc

https://youtu.be/mB1PuesGGBc According to HARIBO, if you were to take each gummy bear made in a year and line them up head to toe across the planet, they would encircle the earth four times!

Sources:

Days of the Year

Mental Floss

BuzzFeed

Candy Pros