COVID Shot Now Available To Vulnerable Floridians Under 65

BOCA RATON, FL — The COVID-19 shot is now available to people under 65 in the State of Florida.

In a new executive order signed Friday but just announced Sunday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is opening up COVID-19 vaccines to Florida residents under 65 who are deemed by medical professionals to be vulnerable to COVID-19.

Here’s the key language:

“In addition to hospital providers, physicians licensed under Chapters 458 and 459, Florida Statutes, may also vaccine person who they deem to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19, and advanced practice registered nurses licensed under Chapter 464, Florida Statutes, and pharmacists licensed under Chapter 465, Florida Statutes, may vaccinate persons determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.”

Translation: if your doctor or other medical provider affirms that you are at high risk for COVID-19, you are now eligible for a COVID-19 shot in Florida.

While it may still be difficult to find a shot, the process is starting to ease up. In addition to Publix, you can now check CVS, Walmart and Sam’s Club online for availability. CVS, Walmart and Sam’s Club appear to be updating availability on a regular basis but at no set time, so check their websites throughout the day.

