COVID-19 Pandemic Is Making Americans More Tired Than Ever, According To Study (Video)

COVID-19 Pandemic Is Making Americans More Tired Than Ever, According To Study...

Six in 10 Americans said they’ve never felt more tired in their life than right now during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.

The study asked 2,000 Americans about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their sleep schedules.

With 68% of respondents sharing their sleep schedules have become increasingly inconsistent during life in lockdown, it’s no wonder that 63% worry this damage may be permanent.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Leesa Sleep, the survey found that six in 10 respondents reported they’ve had more trouble sleeping during the coronavirus outbreak than they usually do.

Nearly half of those surveyed in a relationship also said they’ve had to sleep in separate rooms more often during their time in lockdown.

Turning on the TV was the top trick respondents turn to when they have difficulty sleeping, however, it may be doing more harm than good.

Sixty-seven percent of those surveyed admitted to binge-watching their favorite shows until the wee hours of the morning during lockdown.

And over half of respondents shared that it’s not just their nighttime routines that have been impacted by quarantine, 56% said their entire households’ routine has been disrupted.

For those surveyed with children, 68% said it’s been harder to maintain their children’s sleep schedules during quarantine, but 35% also shared they’ve had an easier time at least putting their children to bed.

Forty-four percent of those surveyed said being able to wake up later has led them to be going to bed later.

And this directly impacts their morning routines too – as another 46% of respondents said they’re guilty of rolling out of bed 10 minutes before their remote workday begins.

Those working from home also admitted to sneaking in an average of two naps a week during the workday.

Nearly seven in 10 respondents also said that they’ve had a hard time focusing on their work as they log on from bed.

With so many people working from bed, it’s not surprising that 66% of those surveyed said they’ve taken their time in self-isolation to spruce up their bedroom and make it more comfortable.

Thirty-three percent of those surveyed went big with their improvements and purchased a new mattress.

And these efforts to make their bedrooms more comfortable has paid off for some respondents, as 32% of those surveyed said they’ve experienced an increase in their sex lives.

“Sleep is as important to your overall health and wellness as diet, exercise and managing stress. Many Americans struggle to get a good night’s sleep, and a good mattress is essential,” said Jim Geikie, Leesa CMO. “Leesa makes high quality mattresses at a superior value, we make the buying process convenient, and we have provided mattresses to nearly 40,000 families in need.”

This newfound job flexibility has even led to six in 10 respondents to consider moving during the pandemic thanks to working remotely.

Working remotely comes with its own challenges, however, 71% of respondents said it’s become harder for them to separate their personal lives from their work lives during self-isolation.

“Keeping a sanctuary feel in the bedroom can help boost your productivity outside of the bedroom and help you find the right headspace when it’s time to rest,” explained Margaret Mountjoy, Leesa Brand Director. “At Leesa, we have everything you need to create the perfect sleeping space—from the right mattress to the perfect pillow to cozy bedding to top it all off.”

TOP 10 THINGS AMERICANS DO WHEN STRUGGLING TO FALL ASLEEP

Watch TV – 45% Have a snack – 34% Meditate – 33% Play games on their phone – 30% Scroll through social media on their phone – 30% Read a book – 30% Take an over-the-counter sleep aid – 27% Take prescription medication – 24% Have an alcoholic beverage – 24% CBD – 15%

TOP BEDROOM QUARANTINE-PURCHASES