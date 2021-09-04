COVID-19: Monoclonal Antibody Combo Helps High-Risk People Avoid Hospital

A new study from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, finds that people who contracted the novel coronavirus and are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 can avoid hospitalization if doctors treat them with a combination of two monoclonal antibodies approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

People with SARS-CoV-2 infection who got the monoclonal antibodies treatment were significantly less likely to require hospitalization than the participants who did not receive the treatment. This is not the first investigation by the Mayo Clinic into the use of monoclonal antibodies as a means of helping high-risk people avoid hospitalization for COVID-19. A previous study tested the effect of bamlanivimab, a treatment that had shown promise but whose use, in combination with another monoclonal antibody etesevimab, has been paused due to the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants. Still, lead author of the study, Dr. Raymund Razonable, of the Mayo Clinic, said: “Once again, this real-world study suggests that when patients who are at high risk due to a range of comorbidities contract a mild or moderate case of COVID-19, this combination of monoclonal injections gives them a chance of a nonhospitalized recovery. In other words, they recover safely at home.” Avoiding hospitalization may be especially important in the face of current infection rates. Dr. Razonable told Medical News Today: “Monoclonal antibodies are intended to prevent patients from progressing to severe illness, and this strategy keeps the patients outside the hospital, thereby helping to reduce the burden to the overwhelmed hospital system, especially during the surge period, such as with the ongoing Delta surge.” The study appears in EClinicalMedicine.

A significant difference In the study, doctors treated the participants with casirivimab and imdevimab, a combination the FDA has approved for emergency use. “Casirivimab and imdevimab are monoclonal antibodies,” Dr. Razonable told MNT, “which are immune proteins that attach to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, and this blocks the entry of the virus into the human cells.” The study tracked 1,400 Mayo Clinic patients who had COVID-19. Of them, 696 received the monoclonal antibodies treatment between December 2020 and April 2021. The remaining participants did not. The researchers found that after 28 days, 1.6% of the treated group were hospitalized, compared with 4.8% of the untreated group. Overall, the treated group consistently required hospitalization 60–70% less often. Rates of admission to the intensive care unit and of deaths were low for both groups, making comparisons difficult. Dr. Tara Vijayan, of the David Geffen School of Medicine in Los Angeles, CA, spoke with MNT about the study and the use of monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19. Dr. Vijayan, who was not involved in the Mayo Clinic research, said her own team’s data corroborate the findings of the current study. Dr. Vijayan said that the casirivimab/imdevimab combination “has been actually quite effective, but […] I think that a lot of this has to do with what variants are out there and how specifically the monoclonals actually work against those variants.” When asked whether there is any reason to suspect this combination of monoclonal antibodies is not as useful for the Delta SARS-CoV-2 variant, Dr. Vijayan said the treatments seem to be effective against the variant. Monoclonal availability