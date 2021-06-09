COVID-19 Lockdowns Saw Increased Screen Time And Sleep Problems

Written by Jessica Norris — Fact checked by Catherine Carver, MPH

In many European countries and the United States, COVID-19 lockdowns began in March 2020. The Imperial College London COVID-19 Response Team and others proposed that having people stay home would help limit the spread of the virus. Governments instituted lockdowns to try to prevent a catastrophic number of deaths and ensure that hospitals did not become overwhelmed. Nonessential businesses closed, people stayed home, and schools utilized online learning methods. However, the lockdowns led to new problems regarding other areas of health and well-being. One such area was sleep hygiene. According to a recent longitudinal study, which now appears in the journal Sleep, sleep quality declined during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The study examined increases in screen use during the lockdowns and how this negatively affected sleep quality.

Sleep and screen time Sleep impacts many areas of health. Getting enough quality sleep helps people feel rested, but sleep also contributes to our ability to learn and form memories, recover from injuries, and fight infections. Not getting enough sleep or having poor sleep quality can contribute to the onset of many physical health problems, such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, and obesity. People are also at increased risk of mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression when they regularly do not get enough sleep. Karl Rollison, a professional life coach and registered hypnotherapist, told Medical News Today, “When we sleep well, we feel well; we experience improved vitality, concentration, productivity, and mental resilience.” “Quality slumber is the body’s opportunity to repair damaged cells and flush out harmful toxins, leaving us feeling refreshed.” When people use screens before bed, it can have a negative impact on their sleep quality. As the National Sleep Foundation notes, there are several reasons for this: Screens such as those on smartphones emit blue light, which can increase feelings of alertness.

Engaging activities such as texting or playing games increase brain stimulation.

Engagement in certain content can elicit emotions that make it difficult to relax. Electronic use can disrupt sleep, such as when a text alert wakes someone up in the middle of the night, and delay when people actually fall asleep, such as when they feel the need to reply to one more message or play one more game. Rollison explained it this way: “Like any process, the clearer the instruction given, the more efficiently a system will operate. Our 24-hour sleep/wake cycle is controlled by a part of our brain called the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN). It monitors environmental light levels and produces varying degrees of the sleep hormone melatonin accordingly.” “The darker the environment, the more melatonin we produce and the better we sleep. Light emitted from electronic devices [confuses] the SCN with vague, contradictory signals, which results in sleep disruption.” Research about how the use of electronic devices impacts people’s sleep quality is ongoing. The COVID-19 lockdowns saw a new social situation with an immense increase in the use of electronic devices. The researchers behind the new study hypothesized that this increase may be linked with a decline in sleep quality. Lockdowns, screen time, and sleep quality