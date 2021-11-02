Core Components For Your Audiophile HiFi System

Building a reputable hi-fi system is an investment requiring research, patience and determination. Finding core components is challenging, especially if you’re new to the hifi game.

As explained by José Carter, founder and editor-in-chief at audiophile magazine Nucoustics: “Buying audiophile components is one thing, but assembling them to create a sound that you love is a pursuit that any avid audiophile should aspire towards.”

Below, we’ll cover how you go about planning a HiFi system build, what to look out for, how to source components and finally, how to assemble everything into one, functioning system.

Getting Started: How To Plan Your HiFi Build

If you’re starting from scratch, you’ll need to do a bit of investigation into all the parts that you’ll require to get great, quality sound – and, what bits you’ll need to link all the components together.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at what components you’ll need to plan for:

An amplifier

Speakers

Cables

A stand

Record player

Headphones

While every part listed above isn’t needed for a complete build, they’ll provide the basis for an all-around, functioning HiFi system that’s suited for almost any occasion. With that in mind, let’s look at each part on its own, how they function and how they connect to the overall system for a complete sound.

Amplifier

An amplifier (otherwise known as an amp) is a simple, but essential, part of any hi-fi system.

Amps take an audio signal, process it, and usually send this to your speakers so they’re able to produce adequate sound. They’re necessary because they provide your speakers with the power they need to produce optimal sound.

Without one, your system can sound flat, distorted or worst of all, completely mute. Thus, investing in a quality amp is key.

Speakers

Speakers comprise a fundamental part of your setup. While they come in various shapes and sizes, you’ll want speakers that are compact, powerful and produce great sound. Aim for a two-way speaker with a woofer and tweeter, or, upgrade to a three-way speaker with a mid-range speaker.

Aim for a good brand with longevity and robust materials, as speakers can be the first thing to break.

Cables

Cables are an essential part of any hi-fi audio setup. The age-old debate continues as to whether high-end, lavish cables make any difference in sound quality. For the sake of this guide, find yourself a great quality pair of cables while not overinvesting on price.

Once you refine your setup and gain a finer-tuned ear, you can always seek to replace these cables with time.

Stand

Audiophile stands are built with materials designed to mitigate feedback while delivering excellent sound. By reducing feedback and distortion, any quality HiFi stand will enhance all your source components’ ability to produce high fidelity audio.

At a minimum, get a stand for your speakers for optimal sound. If you’re wanting to take it one step further, look for a shelf for your amp to add the perfect backdrop for your new system.

Record Player

One can argue that vinyl represents the epitome of studio-to-home sound transition. Vinyl provides a characteristic, signature sound that is recognizable by most people who enjoy listening to music – and, is making a strong comeback.

Adding a vinyl or record player to your hifi system provides a characteristic link to older hifi systems, and is truly reminiscent of how music was meant to be listened to: as close to studio-quality sound as possible.

Headphones

If you’re wondering if headphones are truly worth it, don’t.

In our modern world, headphones are essential and it’s no different with your HiFi setup. Few can argue how relaxing it is to sit back in a comfy chair with a pair of quality headphones and get intimate with your favorite record.

A pair of good audiophile headphones will take your setup to the next level.

Closing Thoughts: Assembling Your HiFi System

We’ve covered a lot, but hopefully, you’re getting the gist of what it takes to build a great quality HiFi system.

Whether you’re an entry- to the mid-level audiophile, our advice should serve you well in building out your home music setup for great sound quality. You’ll want to follow the above advice to get yourself on the HiFi ladder and build a setup that you can love for years to come.