Cooler Weather Is On The Way To Florida

Monday features a mix of sun, clouds, and mostly east coast showers as a front moves into our area. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be breezy and mostly sunny. A few leftover showers are possible in the east coast metro area. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at South Florida’s beaches. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday morning will be cool, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. The day will be sunny with a cool and sometimes gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Thanksgiving Day’s weather will be nearly perfect, with a seasonably cool morning and a mostly sunny and dry afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday’s forecast is a bargain — with lots of sun and pleasant temperatures. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s