Cooler Temperatures and Gusty Breezes

Monday features plenty of clouds to start, followed by a bit of sun in the afternoon. Look for a cool and gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches on Monday and until at least midweek. Expect an increasing rip current risk at the Gulf beaches on Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will begin with a cool morning featuring lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low-60s. The day will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds, with clouds predominating later in the day. Look for passing showers in the evening and overnight. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will be breezy and cloudy. A storm or two will be possible in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Thursday will feature windy conditions, plenty of clouds, and periods of showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday’s forecast calls for another windy day with lots of clouds and some showers. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s.