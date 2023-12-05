Cooler on Tuesday, But Even Cooler Temps on the Way

Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds in the East Coast metro area and lots of sun with a few clouds along the Gulf Coast. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area, near 80 degrees in the Keys, and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will bring a cool morning, followed by partly sunny skies. The Gulf Coast will be breezy by the afternoon as a stronger front moves in. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will feature a chilly morning, with lows in the 50s on the mainland and in the low 60s in the Keys. The east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds on a cool breeze, while the Gulf Coast will be mostly sunny but cool. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday morning will begin with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the mid-60s. We’ll see lots of clouds, especially in the east coast metro area, along with an ocean breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies in the East Coast metro area and plenty of sun along the Gulf Coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.