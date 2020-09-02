Cool Off with Creamy Lemon Goodness (Video Recipe)

(Culinary.net) Celebrate warm weather outdoors with a refreshing treat like Cool Lemon Lush.
Cool Lemon Lush
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 2 cups flour
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1 lemon, juice only
- 2 instant lemon pudding mix packages (3 ounces each)
- 4 cups of milk
- 1 container (12 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
- chopped pecans
- Heat oven to 350 F. Grease 9-by-13-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, combine flour and butter using a pastry cutter. Press into the bottom of the baking pan. Bake 25 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool completely.
- In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Juice lemon into mixture; continue mixing until blended.
- Pour mixture over cooled crust. Set aside.
- In a medium bowl, whisk pudding mix and milk until thickened. Spread over cream cheese mixture. Spread whipped topping over the pudding layer. Sprinkle with chopped pecans.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net