Home Baking Cool Off with Creamy Lemon Goodness (Video Recipe)

Cool Off with Creamy Lemon Goodness (Video Recipe)

By
FamilyFeatures.com
-
Image: Culinary.net

(Culinary.net) Celebrate warm weather outdoors with a refreshing treat like Cool Lemon Lush.

Find more desserts at Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Cool Lemon Lush

  •             Nonstick cooking spray
  • 2          cups flour
  • 1          cup butter, softened
  • 2          packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese
  • 1          cup of sugar
  • 1          lemon, juice only
  • 2          instant lemon pudding mix packages (3 ounces each)
  • 4          cups of milk
  • 1          container (12 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • chopped pecans
  1. Heat oven to 350 F. Grease 9-by-13-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine flour and butter using a pastry cutter. Press into the bottom of the baking pan. Bake 25 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool completely.
  3. In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Juice lemon into mixture; continue mixing until blended.
  4. Pour mixture over cooled crust. Set aside.
  5. In a medium bowl, whisk pudding mix and milk until thickened. Spread over cream cheese mixture. Spread whipped topping over the pudding layer. Sprinkle with chopped pecans.

SOURCE:
Culinary.net

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR