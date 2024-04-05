Home Weather Cool Morning, Pleasant Afternoon

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features an unseasonably cool start as we feel the effects of a front.  The day will see lots of sun and a cool but gentle breeze.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Collier County beaches, and the rip current risk could also be elevated along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will bring another cool morning, with lows mostly in the low 60s.  Then look for sunny skies.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday morning will be quite chilly, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the low 60s.  The day will see lots of sun and just a few clouds at times.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s on the mainland and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Monday will feature a milder start than we’ve seen lately, followed by sunny skies and a warm and gusty ocean breeze.   Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds on the mainland, while the Keys will see plenty of clouds.  Look for breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

