Cool Morning Followed By 70’s Along The Gulf Coast & East Metro Area

Cooler on Friday

Friday features a cool morning as we feel the effects of a front. Look for plenty of clouds and a few showers in the east coast metro area and good sun with a few clouds along the Gulf coast. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at all South Florida beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring a brisk and gusty breeze. The east coast metro area will be on the cloudy side, while the Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday will feature good sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze. The east coast metro area will see a few passing showers. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a warm ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun around South Florida. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid 80s.