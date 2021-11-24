Considering A Small Crossover EV? Steve Says The Kona Electric Is A Great Choice

The most notable change this year is the Tesla-inspired, smooth front end with slimmer headlights. I think Teslas are the ugliest cars ever produced so this is not a selling point to me but I kind of like the deletion of the SUV-like, gray body cladding. It’s now all body color and it classes the car up.

Hyundai really loads up this Limited trim so you get all of the safety features, the best infotainment and high-end convenience features like a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats, and 3 years of BlueLink telematics which includes a great app for connecting with and controlling your Kona. There’s even a height-adjustable passenger seat.

Available in SEL and Limited trims with a starting MSRP of $35,185 the Kona Electric does qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit but this model – like many others – are currently pretty scarce so pricing may vary.