Do you have an idea for a product or service but don’t know how to make it a reality? Or maybe you’ve created a prototype but don’t know where to start selling it. If so, you may be able to find help from one of the many companies that pay for ideas.

In this blog post, we’ll take a look at some of those companies that pay for ideas. We’ll also discuss the process of selling an idea and what you can expect to earn if your idea is accepted. So if you’re feeling inspired, keep reading!

Can you sell an idea to a company?

The short answer is, Yes, anyone can sell an idea to a company. There are a lot of companies that are always looking for new ideas and will pay to bring those ideas to life.

This system is that the company gets an idea they like, and you get paid for your idea. In some cases, the company may agree to pay more if they use your idea and profit from it.

Although it may seem like an easy way to make money, selling your idea can be a bit of a complicated process.

Let’s look at what steps are involved when selling an idea to a company.

Step 1: Think of an innovative and unique idea.

Think of an idea that is not only unique but practical. The idea you think might be profitable, so your first step is to determine if anyone else has already thought of it.

Step 2: Pitch your idea to companies

Check to see if someone else has already thought of the idea or you’ve come up with an idea based on the feedback received.

This is where it gets tricky because if you haven’t done your research, you may be walking into a trap. There are a lot of companies that will just take the idea and leave you out in the cold, so to speak.

Step 3: Sign a contract with the company to get started

There are a few different routes a person can take at this point. For example, you can either attempt to get a patent or can proceed by protecting your idea with a Non-Disclosure Agreement.

The patent route is not for everyone, and depending on the idea can be expensive. The next option is to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement or NDA.

It is essential to contact the company you are sending an idea to and ask for a Non-Disclosure Agreement. Ensure that the company is serious about the idea and knows that you can file for a patent if necessary.

Companies that pay for great ideas

Several companies have been created based on the fact that they pay for ideas. People submit ideas to them, and if the company likes what they see, they may choose to work with the person on the idea.

The companies range from large corporations to smaller start-ups and offer many different payment plans. Remember that you won’t get paid for ideas sometimes; you will just earn credit with the companies instead.

Here are some of the companies that you can submit ideas to:

3M

This company is a leader in innovation and technology. They pay people to submit ideas to them. For example, 3M is healthcare, electronics, and office supplies. They are always looking to expand the business. If you have any creative ideas that they can use, you can use this link to pitch them the new idea.

Dorman Products, Inc

This company is into homeware, hardware, and automotive industry. This is one of the best companies that pay for ideas. One can submit any product idea and earn a reward.

If you think you have any innovative ideas, you can check the submission process using this link.

Henkel

A big name in the personal care industry, this company is always looking for new product ideas. Its subsidiary companies include beauty care, home care, and adhesive technology. One can always pitch them their unique and innovative idea that fits their business model.

Sharper Image

Sharper Image is known for its unique, innovative ideas. If you love toys and gadgets, this is the perfect place to submit your idea. Instead, they are into consumer goods and electronics and love to keep an open-door policy for people that want to pitch their innovative ideas.

Coastal Pet Products

As the name suggests, this company is in the pet care industry. They specifically pay for pet food and accessory idea. The company is constantly looking for new innovative ways to keep its customers happy.

If you have an excellent pet-related idea, then this is the company you can pitch your million-dollar idea to.

Hyper Pet LLC

This pet product company is always looking for new ideas. They are in the pet toy business, and once they like your idea, they will work with you to bring it to life. This is one of the best companies that pay for ideas. You can check their website for the submission process of the ideas.

Jokari Home Solutions

Jokari home solutions specialize in kitchen gadgets, homewares, and related products. They are constantly looking for new product ideas to add to their arsenal.

If you have a great idea for anything kitchen-related, then this is the company that will pay you handsomely for the innovative idea. If you have a great idea that they can use, you can submit it with this link.

New Soda

This company produces kitchen gadgets; they are always ready to pay good money in exchange for your innovative idea. So if you have created something new in the kitchen appliances industry, this is one of the best companies that buy ideas.

They have a dedicated team of employees who look at every new idea with open eyes.

Pro Performance Sports

If you have a passion for fitness and sports, this is the place where you can pitch all your creative ideas. Once they like your idea, they will work with you to reality.

This company specializes in sports equipment that can be used by athletes. If you have any excellent sports-related ideas, this is the place to submit them.

BD

This company is into medical equipment. This is one of the best companies that pay for ideas that you can submit to. Anyone can submit their ideas, and if they pass their stringent screening process, they can get a handsome amount of money for their new product idea.

Wilson

One of the companies that pay for ideas is Wilson. This company is in sporting goods, and you probably have seen their logo on tennis balls. They have a dynamic portal that allows you to submit your invention ideas.

The Idea submission process of Wilson is relatively easy; click on this link to read more about it.

Rico

Another big name in sporting goods, this company is in the sporting equipment business. Your idea can be a new type of sporting equipment or accessory to introduce to their customers.

They are always actively searching for new ideas; they are happy to welcome new product ideas. This is one of the best companies that pay for ideas. So if you think you have an innovative new product idea, pitch them and see just how good they are at compensating for new ideas.

You can use this link for your idea submissions.

Escalade

Yet another sports company that pays for ideas, but this one is in the sports apparel business. This company actively searches for new product ideas to help its customers improve their performance levels.

If you have a great idea along these lines, then pitching them will greatly benefit your future earning potential.

One can always sell ideas to them by contacting the company through this link.

Under Armour

They are market leaders in sports equipment but are looking for new product ideas to get the upper hand in the competition. If you have a creative idea, this is one of many companies that buy ideas from people.

They are always looking for creative and original ideas in footwear, hunting gear, and outdoor accessories.

Anyone can submit their invention ideas using this link.

Eco-Products

If you have a great idea to help eco-products save the environment, they are always open to accepting them. This company is responsible for all kinds of innovative and original product ideas for reducing the negative impact on the environment.

They produce single-use environmentally friendly products that do not harm the environment.

One can pitch their ideas to them by following this link.

Play with a Purpose

Play with a purpose produces toys for children. They manufacture physical activity toys to help children strengthen their physiques and stay healthy. They are always looking for new product ideas from children, so if you have a child-specific idea, this is one company that buys ideas.

Play with a purpose is one of the best companies that buy ideas and pay handsomely for them after production begins.

Please click here to read how one can pitch their idea to them.

Idea Buyer

As the name suggests, this company specializes in buying ideas from people. If you have a few patented ideas in the development stage, then pitching them will be a great idea.

They are not limited to any one type of idea, so your product can be anything from a toy to a new sports accessory.

Idea buyers accept ideas that are original and innovative at the same time. However, you can always submit your idea using their idea submission form.

Mustang Survival

Although it is a niche market, Mustang Survival caters to professionals in water rescue, military personnel, and commercial and industrial mariners. This company buys ideas related to their niche; if you have an invention idea that can make a difference in their lives, pitch them and see how quickly you get rewarded. They have a dedicated webpage to submit your idea.

The original idea submission form is available here.

Unilever

Uniliver is a massive name in the industry of household products. Uniliver purchases ideas that are related to household products. It is one of the best companies that pay for ideas, so you should not miss the opportunity if you have a great idea.

They believe in rewarding people who submit their ideas, so anyone can pitch their idea to them and receive a good amount of money in return.

Please follow the link provided here to submit your idea.

Spin Master

Spin Master is a global leader in the kid’s entertainment industry; some of their most popular products worldwide include Paw Patrol, Air Hogs, Bakugan, and Hatchimals. They cater to kids with such a wide range of products. If you have a business idea and want to make more money, this is one of the best companies that buy ideas.

You can contact them here to pitch your new idea.

The companies mentioned below are digital business, app, and web development.

Mobile App Fund

Mobile App Fund’s business revolves around new app ideas. They have a dedicated page for pitching them, so pitch it here if you have an idea that can turn into a mobile app.

Mobile App Fund has a series of tests that an idea has to pass before accepting them and starting production. However, you will be rewarded handsomely for your original and innovative business idea once that happens. Once the app idea is accepted and developed, they release the app on the Apple store and Google play store.

ArtJoker

This company specializes in mobile app development. This is one of the best companies that pay for innovative ideas because they always want to buy new app ideas.

Contact them right away if you have a new app idea that you think can make a difference.

Supercell

Supercell is a market leader in developing mobile games, They are always looking for new game ideas, but their employees have to pass a series of tests before they begin production.

You can always make money online; all you have to do is submit your idea and let Supercell turn it into a profitable business.

Flippa

Flippa is the largest online platform to sell your apps, website, and digital companies. They are the best place to sell your idea because the platform is easy to use and has a vast customer base that can help you get more traffic.

You can always sell your new website or app that has started making money online. The websites are usually sold by a profit margin of 24 times the revenue.

Flippa has a vast range of potential buyers that can pay you good money for your big idea.

Empireflippers

Another big name for selling app ideas and websites is Empireflippers. This company pays a good amount of money to sell new app ideas and sell their website to this company.

This is a great way to make money online. You don’t have to deal with any physical products or prototypes.

FundedApps

If you have any innovative app idea, this is the company you should try pitching the idea to. They offer reasonable compensation in return for buying app ideas. FundedApps will pay you 25% of all profits if your app becomes marketed.

All of the companies mentioned above fall under the category of website or app development.

GungHo Online

GungHo Online is a big name in the gaming industry; they produce mobile apps, especially gaming apps. So if you think your incredible idea will fit their niche, you can make a good amount of extra money by offering your app idea to them.

This is one of the best companies that pay for ideas; you should pitch your app idea to them.

Tips on selling your ideas

Selling an idea is all about presenting your idea in the best manner possible. So you need to make sure that you keep your idea safe and secure before offering it to any of these companies.

Once you have a proper business plan, you should pitch your app idea to each of these companies. You can also cross-promote your app idea to other companies if it falls under the niche of more than one company.

Make sure that you have a proper business plan laid out before pitching your idea to these companies.

Try asking for a test run of the app you want them to develop before giving them the rights to your idea.

Once you receive a positive response from them, you can begin a conversation about how much money they are willing to pay for your idea.

