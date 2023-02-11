Common Skin Problems That Affect People In Sunny Places

Many of us are drawn towards the sunny, warm months and in some cases even the sunny, warm climates that last all year round. And while this isn’t a terrible thing living in a climate that’s sunny and warm most of the time isn’t the same as living in a climate that has clear distinctions between the seasons.

One of the many ways that this can affect people differently than those who live in places with snow is the types and frequencies of skin issues that can be faced. While dry skin and itchiness are bad enough to deal with in winter, having the opportunity for cooler weather can help some skin issues while humidity and constant sunlight may do the opposite.

Acne

Acne: everybody gets it, and everybody hates it. But the fact is acne is super common and unless you are one of the ultra-rare lucky ones, you are going to deal with it at some point. In warmer climes, acne can actually become more common, more frequent, and worse. Especially if your complexion is oily, the heat and humidity of warm climates can cause even higher oil production which leads to the possibility of more blocked pores and infections.

To prevent acne cases from popping up or becoming worse, make sure first that you’re using non-comedogenic products and oil-free sunblock. This will ensure that your products aren’t further blocking your pores and continuing the vicious cycle of acne. Also, if you are using topical medications for acne, make sure they are used at night time. Many topical acne medications can make your skin more sensitive to sunlight.

Eczema

Eczema is a skin issue trademarked by inflammation, dry skin, rashes, skin infections, blisters and itchiness. As if all of this wasn’t bad enough to go through already, things that happen in warmer climates like sweating and humidity can cause eczema flare-ups to be worse. Washing your skin more often because of warmer weather and perspiration can also be irritating to people with eczema.

In warmer climates, people with eczema can help themselves by making sure they continue moisturizing. They should also take shorter showers, even though that might seem detrimental. Showering can actually dry out the skin, as well as some soaps.

Dehydration

Dehydration is bad for your body overall, but it can be very bad for your skin. Sunburn can be exacerbated if the skin is already dry and sunburns can actually happen more easily to those who are not well hydrated. Your skin may begin to dull and be less firm, which can allow wrinkles to appear more easily. Your lips may also be affected by dehydration, and in severe cases begin to crack or shrink.

The easiest hack here is to just continually drink water. Not only will staying well hydrated enough keep your skin looking its best, but it can also help prevent severe issues such as heatstroke. On top of this look for dull skin products that are deeply hydrating, to pamper your skin and trap moisture inside.

Sunburn

Where there is more sun, more sunburns are going to happen. While a little bit of sun is great for all of us and even gives us some much-needed vitamin D, too much sun can be extremely damaging to the skin and even cause cancer. People with sensitive skin can be particularly affected by the sun. Even a short time being exposed to sunlight can create a sunburn if the UV index is high enough, and in sunny climates, this is all too easy to do. Remember that sunburns are basically radiation damage. So while you may turn your nose up at the sunscreen, just think of what those rays are doing to your skin cells.

While minimizing sun exposure is the only surefire way to prevent sunburn, always (and we mean always) using a quality sunblock is also essential. Look for a high SPF rating and one that will be comfortable for you to wear and reapply often. And read the directions! Many people only apply sunscreen once when it should be reapplied multiple times. On top of sunscreen, good hydration and keeping your body from overheating can also help prevent sunburn.