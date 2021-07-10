Comic Book Store Files Comic Book Style Lawsuit (Video Link)

A comic book store in Houston, the Third Planet Sci-Fi Superstore, is suing the Crowne Plaza hotel next door for negligence because of all of the indignities our superheroes have had to endure from the IHG property’s guests. And they’ve put their suit in the form of an actual comic book, filed with the Harris County courts.

Read the entire comic book lawsuit.

The store alleges, in a 13-page comic book, that guests at the Crowne Plaza River Oaks have, among other things launched projectiles down onto the store’s roof for years – causing damage which leads to leaks and destroying comic books inside. The comic book was done by customers of the store, working with attorneys, and “is drawn in a late 70s and early 80s style.”

T.J. Johnson, owner of Third Planet Sci-Fi Superstore, filed the lawsuit against the comic store’s neighbor, Crowne Plaza River Oaks, in February, for negligence, nuisance and trespass, alleging that the hotel allowed guests to throw “all manner of items” off of the building’s balconies, including plates, luggage racks, and ladders — all of which caused damage to the shop’s roof, the owner said. …The comic book also details incidents where hotel guests started fires after throwing lit cigarettes at the store, and depicts a day in March 2019 when guests allegedly threw at least 14 fire extinguishers onto the store, causing irreparable damage

The store is seeking $250,000 in damages and a mandated one year closure of the Crowne Plaza. The hotel for its part says that they have no responsibility for the actions of their guests.