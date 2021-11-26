Comfort Holiday Guests with a Satisfying Snack (Video)

(Family Features) When guests arrive for the holidays, handshakes and hugs are often the first order of business. However, a satisfying snack to tide hunger before the big meal is likely the next thought on everyone’s mind.

Keeping your loved ones full and content can be done with apples, an ingredient that heightens the flavor and appearance of favorite recipes like Apple Stuffing Bites with Rosemary Gravy. This comforting dish can be shared among the crowd for an easy way to call everyone to the kitchen.

An option like Envy Apples offer satisfying texture and taste with a consistently balanced, refreshing sweetness coupled with a crisp, elegant crunch. Perfect for small plates or use in recipes ranging from dinner to dessert, they also make for an easy snack when eaten fresh out of hand. A crimson red skin over a golden background practically glows, and their white flesh is naturally slow to brown when sliced for fresher flavor in sweet treats.

Apple Stuffing Bites with Rosemary Gravy

1 box of stovetop stuffing

2 tablespoons butter

2 cups diced Envy Apples

1/2 onion, diced small

Gravy:

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons flour

2 cups beef broth

2 teaspoons kosher salt

20 turns fresh cracked pepper

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon finely chopped rosemary

Preheat broiler. Cook stuffing according to package directions; set aside and allow to cool slightly. In a large saute pan, melt butter saute apples, and onion until tender. Set aside to cool slightly. Stir together stuffing and apple mixture. Spread stuffing on a sheet tray and allow to cool in the refrigerator. After cooling, form stuffing into medium bites and place on a sheet tray lined with parchment paper. Broil bites 8-10 minutes until golden brown and slightly crispy. To make gravy: In a small pot, melt butter and whisk in flour. Cook flour 1 minute, whisking frequently. Whisk in beef broth, salt, pepper, and Worcestershire sauce; bring to boil, whisking frequently. Remove from heat and stir in rosemary. If desired, continue gently simmering gravy to thicken. Arrange stuffing bites in the serving dish and drizzle with gravy. Serve hot.

SOURCE: Envy Apples