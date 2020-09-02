College Versus Trade School

When you are ready to pursue a career, the first thought is often about the type of education required. While some career choices demand a high level of education, others are less stringent. Depending on what you want to do, you may find that you could attend either a college or a trade school. Regardless of the choice you make, you can be sure that investing in your education is time and money well-spent. If you attend a trade school, and then later decide to earn your undergraduate degree, you may be pleasantly surprised at how many of your credits transfer.

Quality of Education

There is no one right or wrong answer when making this choice. A trade school will provide you with a certification, or in some cases an associate’s degree. Attending college will allow you to earn a bachelor’s degree. If the career you are seeking requires a specific choice, then your decision is made for you.

However, many people find that they could build a career by doing either. For example, a registered nurse can earn an associate’s degree or a bachelor’s. Both degrees leave them fully qualified for the job, and the NCLEX, which is the board examination that all nurses must pass, is the same for each.

Cost

Attending a trade school will be less expensive than attending a college or university. Cost should not be the only factor that influences your decision, but for most people, it will be something to take into consideration. Many people believe that an undergraduate degree will allow you to get a higher paying job than a job you qualify for through other types of training. The fact is, there are many high-paying careers you can get going the more technical route.

Nursing, as mentioned above, as well as welding, mechanical work, including airplane mechanics, powerplant maintenance, and many other good-paying, in-demand jobs, require training that you receive through technical training. Whether you are planning to attend a college or a trade school, you are probably curious about how you will pay. While trade schools are less expensive, they can still be more than you are able to pay out of pocket. Regardless of what you decide is the best choice for you, private student loans can be used to finance your education.

Length of Time

For many people, the advantage of going the vocational route is that the training period is significantly shorter than with an undergraduate degree. For someone anxious to get a job and start working, a trade school can provide valuable training in just a few short months. Don’t let the length of time you are in school fool you. In fact, due to the compact nature of these programs, attendance and participation are vital.

While you may be able to put out a low level of effort for some of your college classes, skating by doing the bare minimum, that is impossible in trade school. Classes move fast, and you are expected to be there every day, ready to learn.