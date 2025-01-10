Cold Morning, Warmer Afternoon

Friday features cold morning lows in the mid-40s to low-50s on the mainland, followed by mostly sunny skies in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and lots of sun along the Gulf Coast. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, especially along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will bring mild morning lows in the low to mid-50s on the mainland. Then look for good sun and some clouds on a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area and the Keys. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area, in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast, and the upper-70s in the Keys.

Sunday will feature a chilly start, with lows mostly in the 50s on the mainland as another front moves through. The day will be mostly sunny around South Florida. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area, in the low-70s along the Gulf Coast, and the Keys.

Monday will start with lows in the upper-50s to mid-60s on the mainland, followed by mostly sunny skies on the mainland and lots of sun in the Keys. Monday’s highs will be in the upper-70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for another chilly morning. Then we’ll see good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low-70s in the East Coast metro area and near 70 degrees along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.



