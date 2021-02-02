COLD And Breezy Tuesday In Florida

Tuesday morning will be quite chilly, with lows in the upper 40s — but feeling several degrees colder. The day will be cold and breezy. The Gulf coast will see clouds in the morning and good sun in the afternoon, while the east coast metro area will be sunny. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic and Gulf beaches. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the low to mid-60s.

Wednesday will begin with lows in the low to mid-40s but with the wind chill making it feel colder. The day will be sunny but with a chilly breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-60s.

Thursday morning will be cold once again, with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Then we’ll see lots of sun and an ocean breeze as a warming trend begins. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday will feature a mild morning and plenty of sun. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast and the upper 70s in the east coast metro area.

Saturday will see a few passing showers, good sun, and some clouds at times. Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.