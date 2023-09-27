Clouds, Showers, and Storms, Keeping an Eye on the Tropics

Wednesday features lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms throughout the day and into the evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in spots. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, and minor flooding is possible near high tides. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will bring clouds and showers in the morning, followed by periods of storms in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will be a repeat of Thursday: lots of morning showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will feature clouds and showers in the morning, followed by a mix of sun and clouds with plenty of storms in the afternoon. Look for showers and storms in the evening hours. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe continues to struggle with wind shear. Philippe is forecast to weaken to a depression on Friday and devolve into a remnant low by the weekend as it moves generally westward. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it.

Elsewhere, the wave in the central Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next day or so as it moves to the west-northwest.