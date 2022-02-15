Clouds On The Breeze For Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features a cool morning, followed by a breezy day with plenty of clouds and sun at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic and Gulf beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for periods of showers, especially in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches on Wednesday through Thursday. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be breezy once again, but we’ll see lots of sun and just a few clouds at times. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and a few east coast showers. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s, but a few inland locations could reach the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and passing showers in spots. Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.