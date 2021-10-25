Clouds And Showers Linger Over Florida Monday

Monday features mostly cloudy skies with periods of showers. A few storms are possible in the afternoon, and heavy rain from some of them could lead to localized flooding. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will see the return of the sun, with clouds and a few showers at times. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring lots of sun throughout the day with a few passing showers near the Gulf coast during the late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature plenty of clouds and showers on a building breeze as a front approaches. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, showers at times, and a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

A nontropical low is expected to form off the U.S. east coast in a day or two. This system could bring gusty winds and heavy rain to portions of the northeastern coast before it moves eastward. It has a low chance of becoming a subtropical or tropical depression during the next five days.