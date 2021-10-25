Home Weather Clouds And Showers Linger Over Florida Monday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features mostly cloudy skies with periods of showers.  A few storms are possible in the afternoon, and heavy rain from some of them could lead to localized flooding.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see the return of the sun, with clouds and a few showers at times.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring lots of sun throughout the day with a few passing showers near the Gulf coast during the late afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature plenty of clouds and showers on a building breeze as a front approaches.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, showers at times, and a mix of sun and clouds.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

A nontropical low is expected to form off the U.S. east coast in a day or two.  This system could bring gusty winds and heavy rain to portions of the northeastern coast before it moves eastward.  It has a low chance of becoming a subtropical or tropical depression during the next five days.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

