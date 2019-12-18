Clouds and Gusty Showers

After some overnight showers, Wednesday features cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and periods of showers. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid 70s, but some east coast locations could make it into the upper 70s.

Thursday morning will be cool, with lows mostly in the upper 50s to low 60s. Then we’ll see a breezy day with a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast and mostly cloudy skies with showers in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 70s.

Friday will be another cloudy and breezy day, with passing showers in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Saturday will feature clouds and showers on a gusty breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast, but clouds and showers will linger in the east coast metro area. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s.