ClickFunnels and What It Can Do For Your Business

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on consumer preferences and, therefore, on the way businesses need to think about sales and marketing. In light of social distancing measures, lifestyle changes, and financial uncertainties, business is not going as usual, which calls for updated strategies that reflect the new requirements of the population.

On the one hand, e-commerce, especially in essential sectors such as groceries and personal hygiene, has increased considerably, putting additional pressure on online sellers, who now need to keep up with higher demand and competition. On the other hand, non-essential sectors that failed to react during the crisis lost a lot of revenue and are now struggling to recover as restrictions are lifted.

No matter from which perspective we look at things, businesses are now navigating a challenging new environment where they need to pay extra attention to their sales funnels and make strategic investments. This is where ClickFunnels comes in – a SaaS-focused tool that makes sales funnels as simple as profitable as possible.

As a business owner, yet another tool to add to your list of investments might not sound very tempting – so what exactly is ClickFunnels and where does it fit into your marketing strategy?

First, it’s important to establish why sales funnels are crucial and why optimizing the customer’s journey is just as essential as investing in solutions such as PPC, SEO, and social media ads.

With online commerce on the rise, most business owners have invested heavily in digital marketing services such as social media ads, PPC, and SEO to bring more people to their website. And, at its core, this strategy is indeed vital. By seeing your site, either organically in search results, or through paid ads, people end up visiting your landing page, and that should, technically, lead to a closed sale.

Unfortunately, it’s not that simple. This is just the awareness stage, the first of the four stages of sales funnels, and, at this point, a sale really isn’t a guarantee. In many cases, people don’t purchase something the first time when they visit the website; they need more time to shop around, compare offers, or ask for an opinion.

So, SEO, PPC, and social media ads did their job, they brought people to your website, but from then on, you have to optimize your sales funnel so that once prospects get to your website, they convert to paying customers. Otherwise, all your advertising budget goes down the drain. In fact, many business owners invested heavily in these digital marketing solutions, hoping they would solve all their problems, only to discover that the prospects that landed on the targeted pages spent a few seconds there, then left.

So, even if ClickFunnels requires an investment too, it actually saves money in the long run by not letting your advertising money go to waste and boosting the conversion rate.

ClickFunnels pricing details

The target audience for ClickFunnels is any business owner who wants to streamline the customer’s buying journey and optimize sales funnels. If you want to be extra careful with your investments in this challenging period and assess how much of a dent an extra tool will make in your business budget, you probably want to get the most up-to-date pricing details about ClickFunnels, and you’re absolutely right to do so.

While ClickFunnels does not have a free account option, it does have a free trial of up to 14 days, with no limitations on its suite of features, so if you want to try it out first, this is a good option. In these first two weeks, you can play around with the features any way you want: set up landing pages, run ads, explore funnel templates, and more.

In an increasingly competitive online environment where capturing the customer’s attention has become a tricky task, digital marketing strategies like SEO, PPC, and social media ads are no longer enough. For them to pay off, tools like ClickFunnels, which optimize the sales funnel, are now a must. Although this means expanding your budget slightly, the benefits pay off in the long run.