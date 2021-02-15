Classic Retro Games You Can Still Play Online

Today’s game comes with a storyline, amazing graphics and of course, new challenges but still, retro games still have their charm. Sometimes, it feels nice to revisit the games that we played when we were children. Whether you played these retro games in your video games or Windows XP, you enjoyed them a lot, right?

You will be fascinated to know that you will enjoy them even now! The retro games from the 80s and 90s are available online, sometimes in websites and other times in the form of a gaming app. The main point is that you can bring back your childhood days by playing these retro games online.

Pac Man

Pac Man is a maze arcade game that was invented in 1980 by Namco. It was a commercial success and in fact, was named one of the greatest video games of all time. The bold use of color and its signature music is all you need to go back to the sweet time. The game was particularly made colorful to appeal to the young players. In Pac Man, the player had to eat the tiny dots placed inside the maze while protecting oneself from the four colored ghosts.

Did you know that these ghosts have names? The red one is Blinky, the pink one is Pinky, the cyan one is Inkly and the orange is named Clyde. When the player manages to eat all the dots, the next level starts. If the player makes contact with the ghost, life will be lost. Also, power pellets are present in the maze, when the players eat it, the ghosts turn blue and the player gets the opportunity to earn some extra points by eating the ghosts. Isn’t this game all about fun?

Road Rash

Electronic Arts have always been creating new benchmarks since the very beginning. It isn’t surprising that Road Rash was developed by Electronic Arts. It is a motorcycle racing game that gives the right dose of adrenaline to the players, thanks to the right for breaking all the traffic rules to win the game. In Road Rash, the player needs to win against the other players and the player has all the right to kick the other riders to throw them out the road. Road Rash is so popular that it is also available in PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

Solitaire

You must have laid your hands on the game of Solitaire in Windows XP. Out of many default games that were present in Windows in the early days, Solitaire was one of them. It is a card game for a single player. Even though Solitaire is just a single game, it has many variations like FreeCell, Spider, Yukon, Pyramid Solitaire, and Crescent Solitaire. Most of the solitaire games are like puzzles, where the players need to think strategically to win the game.

Mario

In your childhood, you must have played Mario in your video game. The game is designed by Shigeru Miyamoto. The game is so popular that the character Mario has made appearances in more than 200 games and also, it is the best-selling video game of all time. Mario will remain a popular character for a long time even outside the gaming world, thanks to the many variations of Mario which are present now which just won’t allow you to forget about the game. The plotline of Mario is also very interesting. He is just an ordinary man lost in the Mushroom world with a mission to rescue Peach.

Space Invaders

Inspired by Star Wars and the War of the Worlds, Space Invaders was created by Tomohiro Nishikado. In this archery game, the player has to defeat the aliens by attacking them with a laser cannot. The more aliens one kill, the more points they will get. It is also the first fixed shooter game to have such a massive commercial success. Even in 1982, it managed to gross $3.8 billion. Undoubtedly, Space Invaders has been a highly influential game that has shown the light to the game industry to expand further. The popularity of the game also demanded many variations of the original game which was happily delivered.