On February 16th each year, National Almond Day recognizes the versatile and healthful almond. This delicious nut is native to the Middle East and thrives in warm, dry climates with mild winters. The day celebrates the benefits and uses of almonds.

4000 BC – The cultivation of almond trees begins on land along the Mediterranean Sea.

1352 BC – Almonds are placed in King Tut’s grave to nourish him in his afterlife.

1700s – In the mid-1700s, the Franciscan Padres planted almond trees to grace their missions along El Camino Real (The Royal Road), stretching the California coast from San Diego to Sonoma.

1769 – Native to the Mediterranean countries, the almond was introduced to America from Spain in 1769.

1850s – A new industry of growing and manufacturing almonds is born in California, USA.

1993 – Cinnamon-glazed almonds were President Clinton’s snack of choice at the 1993 and the 1997 inaugurations.

2003 – A health claim by the FDA states that a serving of 1.5 ounces of almonds daily reduces the risk of heart disease.

According to a survey of 500 health professionals, almonds benefit from a healthy lifestyle.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, “Scientific evidence suggests, but does not prove that eating 1.5 ounces per day of most nuts, such as almonds, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease.”

Recent research from Purdue University suggests that eating almonds can help people feel satisfied for several hours, supporting weight management and counterweight gain.

Eighty percent of the world’s almonds are grown in California.

Almonds are actually fruits related to cherries and plums.

Almonds are members of the rose family and are sometimes called “the queen of the rose family.”

In the Bible, the almond is mentioned ten times.

Raw Almonds contain prussic acids, the eating of more than a handful can be lethal.

A key indicator of cyanide poisoning was the faint smell of roasted almonds on the victim.

Greek mythology tells of the beautiful princess Phyllis, who was left waiting at the altar on her wedding day by her intended, Demophon. Phyllis waited for years for him to return but finally died of a broken heart. In sympathy, the gods transformed Phyllis into an almond tree, which became a symbol of hope.

The world’s largest almond factory in Sacramento, California, processes over 2 million pounds of almonds daily. California produces over 80% of the world’s supply of almonds, and chocolate manufacturers currently use about 40% of the world’s almonds and about 20% of the world’s peanuts.

The bitter taste in Almonds is derived from the 4-9 mg of hydrogen cyanide in each.

Historians agree that almonds were one of the earliest cultivated foods.

In 100 grams (3.5 ounces) raw almonds supply 578 calories and are 73% fat, 14% carbs and 13% protein.

A 1-ounce serving of almonds contains 165 calories.

Chocolate makers use 40% of the world’s total almonds in making delicious chocolates. Consumers worldwide believe almonds make chocolate more satisfying, uplifting and relaxing.

The pollination of California’s almonds is the world’s largest annual managed pollination event, with nearly one million hives (almost half of all beehives in the US) being trucked to the almond groves in February. Much of the pollination is managed by pollination brokers, who contract with migratory beekeepers from at least 49 states for the event.

One of the quintessential superfoods , almonds are packed with protein and vitamin E and are also a great source of fiber, calcium, and iron.

, almonds are packed with protein and vitamin E and are also a great source of fiber, calcium, and iron. One of the best-known features of almonds is that they are the best cholesterol regulators

Almonds have a long storage life and can be refrigerated for up to 2 years.

It takes 1000 pounds of almonds to make 1 pint of almond oil.

Over 90 nations import California almonds, with Germany and Japan at the top of export consumption.

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Foodimentary

Mobile-Cuisine

Just Fun Facts

Best Health Mag

We Tell You How

Waterford Nut

National Today